RPT-Europe shares, euro pare gains on doubts about ECB

PARIS Aug 1 European stocks and the euro pared
early gains on Wednesday, while Bund futures benefited, on
renewed doubts on the European Central Bank's scope for further
measures to fight the region's debt crisis.
Bundesbank head Jens Weidmann poured cold water on
expectations of a bold move at Thursday's ECB meeting after he
said - an interview taken in late June and just published -
governments overestimate the central bank's capacities and place
too many demands on it.
At 0844 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.03 percent at 1,063.79 points, while
the euro currency was up 0.08 percent at $1.2311.
German Bund futures pared losses. They were last
down 46 ticks on the day at 144.11.
"We had this big ramp up in expectations after Draghi but
since then the Germans have been trying to play it down and
that's enough to get these big moves in what are very think
markets," a trader said.