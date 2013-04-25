Europe shares give up gains amid weak corporate earnings

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open little changed after GDP data
* Futures down: Dow 8 pts, S&P 1 pt, Nasdaq 1.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
LONDON, April 25 European shares pared gains on Thursday, as some weak corporate earnings from leading companies pegged back equity markets.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had been up by 0.1 percent, eased back to trade flat at 1,191.64 points.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was down 0.5 percent to 2,689.87 points.
Spanish bank Santander was the worst-performing FTSEurofirst 300 stock after reporting first-quarter results below forecasts, while Anglo-Dutch consumer products group Unilever fell 1.8 percent after reporting sales growth below forecasts.
BRUSSELS, March 30 Luxembourg has formally joined the fray over the future seat of the European Union banking agency which will have to relocate from London after the Brexit vote, claiming that it has a legal right to host the body.