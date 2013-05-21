European shares erase losses after Wall St open

LONDON May 21 European shares reversed earlier losses to trade flat on Tuesday, taking heart from solid opening gains on Wall Street.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was flat at 1,251.59 points at 1400 GMT , recovering from a session low of 1,243.96 after U.S. stock markets shrugged off concerns about a possible end to the Federal Reserve's bond buying stimulus in coming months.

The U.S. S&P 500 was up 0.2 percent in early trade.

"Wall Street has come in stronger and it (the market) just feels like it wants to go up and it's going to be something quite extraordinary to push it the other way," said a trader in London.