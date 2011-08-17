版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 17日 星期三 16:13 BJT

Europe stocks briefly turn flat; banks trim losses

PARIS Aug 17 European stocks briefly turned flat in morning trade on Wednesday as banking stocks trimmed hefty losses and oil and mining shares inched higher, bouncing back after heavy losses suffered over the past month.

At 0811 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares was down 0.3 percent at 966.22 points. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐