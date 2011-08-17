Europe stocks briefly turn flat; banks trim losses

BRIEF-Sanofi CEO: no "Plan B" regarding anti cholesterol drug Praluent
* CEO says there is no "Plan B" regarding anti cholesterol drug Praluent
PARIS Aug 17 European stocks briefly turned flat in morning trade on Wednesday as banking stocks trimmed hefty losses and oil and mining shares inched higher, bouncing back after heavy losses suffered over the past month.
At 0811 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares was down 0.3 percent at 966.22 points. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
ABIDJAN, Feb 8 Workers at Canadian Natural Resources' (CNR) Baobab and Espoir oil and gas fields in Ivory Coast launched a 72-hour strike early on Wednesday over employment conditions, the head of their union said.
SINGAPORE, Feb 8 Loading of cargoes from Australia's North West Shelf (NWS) liquefied natural gas (LNG) and condensate project has been halted due to adverse weather, traders with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.