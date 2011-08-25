版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 25日 星期四 17:52 BJT

Europe stocks trim gains as UK defensives dip

PARIS Aug 25 European stocks trimmed gains and briefly turned flat on Thursday as UK defensive shares including Vodafone (VOD.L) and AstraZeneca (AZN.L) lost ground, but the recovery rally in banking shares remained intact.

At 0949 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 938.19 points after trading as high as 946.99 points earlier. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐