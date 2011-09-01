版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 1日 星期四 20:52 BJT

Europe stocks turn flat as defensives rally

PARIS, Sept 1 European stocks pared losses and turned flat on Thursday afternoon as gains in defensive sectors such as telecoms and pharma eclipsed losses in cyclicals, while peripheral banking shares took a hit.

At 1251 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 968.84 points.

Vodafone (VOD.L) was up 2.4 percent, and Roche ROG.VX up 1.6 percent, while Daimler (DAIGn.DE) was down 2.9 percent and Banco Santander (SAN.MC) down 2.2 percent.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐