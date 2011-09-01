Europe stocks turn flat as defensives rally

PARIS, Sept 1 European stocks pared losses and
turned flat on Thursday afternoon as gains in defensive sectors
such as telecoms and pharma eclipsed losses in cyclicals, while
peripheral banking shares took a hit.
At 1251 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent at 968.84 points.
Vodafone (VOD.L) was up 2.4 percent, and Roche ROG.VX up
1.6 percent, while Daimler (DAIGn.DE) was down 2.9 percent and
Banco Santander (SAN.MC) down 2.2 percent.
