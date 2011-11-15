版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 15日 星期二 16:28 BJT

Europe shares briefly turn flat; defensives gain

PARIS Nov 15 European stocks trimmed early losses and briefly turned flat in morning trade on Tuesday, as appetite from mining and defensive stocks offset a drop in banking shares, hit by nagging worries over Southern European countries' debt problems.

At 0823 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.3 percent at 972.79 points after briefly turning flat.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐