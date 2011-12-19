Europe shares briefly turn flat, defensives gain

BRIEF-Allstate increases quarterly dividend by 12 pct to $0.37/shr
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Dec 19 European shares briefly turned flat on Monday morning, with investors buying up defensive stocks, but the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il and a warning from Fitch about possible credit downgrades kept investors on edge.
At 0846 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 956.30 points after falling to as low as 949.99.
* Virginia Department of Labor and Ministry - comprehensive settlement of VOSH cases reached following fatal accidents at Goodyear's Danville plant
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.