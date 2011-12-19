Europe shares briefly turn flat, defensives gain

LONDON Dec 19 European shares briefly turned flat on Monday morning, with investors buying up defensive stocks, but the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il and a warning from Fitch about possible credit downgrades kept investors on edge.

At 0846 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 956.30 points after falling to as low as 949.99.