版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 19日 星期一 16:50 BJT

Europe shares briefly turn flat, defensives gain

LONDON Dec 19 European shares briefly turned flat on Monday morning, with investors buying up defensive stocks, but the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il and a warning from Fitch about possible credit downgrades kept investors on edge.

At 0846 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 956.30 points after falling to as low as 949.99.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐