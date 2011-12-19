版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 20日 星期二 00:01 BJT

European shares erase gains in late trade

PARIS Dec 19 European stocks erased gains and turned flat in late trade on Monday, as a drop in cyclical mining shares overshadowed gains in defensive sectors such as healthcare and food, while trading volumes were anaemic.

At 1558 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was flat at 957.16 points, after gaining as much as 1 percent earlier in the session.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐