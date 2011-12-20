版本:
Europe shares turn flat as euro zone banks bounce

PARIS Dec 20 European stocks turned flat in light morning trade on Tuesday, as euro zone banks rallied, eclipsing a drop in healthcare stocks after AstraZeneca unveiled a charge related to its drug pipeline.

At 0844 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.06 percent at 957.49 points.

AstraZeneca was down 2.6 percent.

