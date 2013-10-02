Italian stocks hit fresh 2-yr highs on govt survival optimism

Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
LONDON Oct 2 Italy's FTSE MIB hits fresh two-year highs on Wednesday after sources in Italy's centre-right said that the entire PDL party is leaning towards backing prime minister Enrico Letta in a confidence vote.
By 0917 GMT, the FTSE MIB was up 224.40 points, or 1.3 percent at 18,201.46, having briefly touched a fresh two-year of 18,259.84. (Reporting by David Brett; Editing by Francesco Canepa)
* CEO and Executive Board voluntarily propose a reduction of variable compensation by 40 percent
NEW YORK, April 13 A lawsuit accusing Nestle Purina Petcare Co of fooling dog owners into thinking its Beggin' dog treats are made mostly of real bacon has been dropped.