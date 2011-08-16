版本:
European stock futures fall after German GDP data

LONDON Aug 16 European stock index futures fell in early trade on Tuesday, pointing to a drop in equities, after data showed German gross domestic product growth slowed more than expected in the second quarter.

By 0611 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were down 0.6 to 0.7 percent.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)

