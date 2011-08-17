版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 17日 星期三 14:25 BJT

Futures indicate European shares to open lower

LONDON Aug 17 European stock index futures fell on Wednesday, indicating weak start for equities after German and French leaders failed to reassure investors with their efforts to stem the euro zone crisis and also proposed a tax on financial transactions.

At 0624 GMT, Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1 futures were 0.7 percent lower, Germany's DAX futures FDXc1 were 0.6 percent lower and France's CAC-40 futures FCEc1 were 0.2 percent lower.

(Reporting by Brian Gorman)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐