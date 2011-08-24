版本:
Futures indicate European shares to rise on Fed hopes

LONDON Aug 24 Futures pointed to European shares rising on Wednesday, extending a rally into a third day, as speculation grew that the U.S. Federal Reserve would announce further stimulus measures for the struggling economy.

At 0601 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1 were 0.9 percent higher, futures for Germany's DAX FDXc1 were 0.8 percent higher and those for France's AC-40 FCEc1 were 0.8 percent higher.

(Reporting by Brian Gorman)

