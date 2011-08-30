Futures signal higher open for European stocks

LONDON Aug 30 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open for European stocks on Tuesday after strong gains in the previous session, with latest economic data easing concerns that the U.S. economy was heading for a recession.

By 0603 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were up 0.7 to 0.9 percent.

Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to spike about 2.9 percent, as the index was seen catching up with the wider market gains on Monday when the UK market was closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)