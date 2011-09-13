版本:
Futures signal rebound in European shares

LONDON, Sept 13 European stock index futures pointed to a sharp rebound in equities on Tuesday, after hefty declines in the previous two sessions, on expectations that China could provide financial support to Italy, which is struggling to manage its debt.

By 0601 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were 1.3 to 1.5 percent higher.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)

