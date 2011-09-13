Futures signal rebound in European shares

BRIEF-Eastern Outfitters files for chapter 11 bankruptcy
* Eastern Outfitters Llc files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court; lists assets and liabilities in $100-$500 million range - Court filing
LONDON, Sept 13 European stock index futures pointed to a sharp rebound in equities on Tuesday, after hefty declines in the previous two sessions, on expectations that China could provide financial support to Italy, which is struggling to manage its debt.
By 0601 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were 1.3 to 1.5 percent higher.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)
* Blackberry announces its next major mobile software licensing agreement with Optiemus in India
BEIJING/LOS ANGELES, Feb 6 As millions around the world settled into couches and tuned into the Super Bowl on big-screen TVs on Sunday, fans in China watched the New England Patriots stun the Atlanta Falcons on mobile phones and tablets - on their way to work.