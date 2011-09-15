Stock index futures signal gains for European shares

BRIEF-UPS invests $18 million in on-site solar
* Installations in eight of co's U.S. Facilities will be completed by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 15 European stock index futures pointed to gains for equities for a third straight session on Thursday, with the commitment of French and German leaders to keep Greece in euro zone improving market sentiment.
At 0601 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were up 1.0 to 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)
* Installations in eight of co's U.S. Facilities will be completed by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Feb 7 Latin American currencies weakened on Tuesday on concerns that the far right could win France's presidential election and take the country out of the European Union. Recent opinion polls have shown the anti-immigration National Front leader Marine Le Pen, who promises to haul France out of the euro zone and hold a referendum on EU membership, reaching a second-round vote. Fears that this could translate into a global economic shock led traders to sell riskier
* Airline is sub-Saharan Africa's biggest by revenue (adds details of expansion plan)