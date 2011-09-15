版本:
中国
2011年 9月 15日 星期四 14:03 BJT

Stock index futures signal gains for European shares

LONDON, Sept 15 European stock index futures pointed to gains for equities for a third straight session on Thursday, with the commitment of French and German leaders to keep Greece in euro zone improving market sentiment.

At 0601 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were up 1.0 to 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

