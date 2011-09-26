Futures signal sharp declines for European stocks

LONDON, Sept 26 European stock index futures pointed to a sharply weaker open for equities on Monday, on growing doubts that policymakers would be able to resolve the region's debt crisis anytime soon.

At 0601 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were down 0.8 to 1.4 percent.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)