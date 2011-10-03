版本:
Futures signal steep declines for European stocks

LONDON Oct 3 European stock futures pointed to a sharply weaker start for equities on Monday after Greek government's draft budget figures showed the country would miss a deficit target set just months ago.

At 0602 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were down 2.7 to 3 percent.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)

