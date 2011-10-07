Futures signal more gains for European equities

LONDON Oct 7 European stock index futures pointed to gains for equities for a third straight session on Friday, with moves of central banks to provide liquidity and support ailing economies improving sentiment ahead of widely-watched U.S. non-farm payrolls data.

At 0601 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were 0.1 to 0.3 percent higher. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)