Futures signal higher open for European stocks

LONDON Oct 10 European stock index futures pointed to gains for equities for a fourth straight session on Monday, with a promise by the leaders of Germany and France to unveil plans to solve the euro zone debt crisis by the end of the month improving sentiment.

At 0601 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were 0.9 to 1 percent higher. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

