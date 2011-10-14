版本:
中国
2011年 10月 14日

Futures signal stronger open for European equities

LONDON Oct 14 European stock index futures pointed to a stronger start for equities on Friday, with encouraging results from Google seen helping technology stocks, while miners were likely to track firmer metals prices.

At 0603 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were 0.8 to 1 percent higher. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

