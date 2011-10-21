Futures signal higher open for European equities

BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Oct 21 European stock futures pointed to a higher open for equities on Friday after losses in the previous session, with investors hoping that European leaders at a weekend summit may announce some positive steps to deal with the region's debt crisis.
At 0601 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were up 0.7 to 1.2 percent.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.