Futures signal higher open for European equities

LONDON Oct 21 European stock futures pointed to a higher open for equities on Friday after losses in the previous session, with investors hoping that European leaders at a weekend summit may announce some positive steps to deal with the region's debt crisis.

At 0601 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were up 0.7 to 1.2 percent.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)