LONDON Oct 25 European stock index futures pointed to a lower start on Tuesday as investors take profits following recent sharp gains on uncertainty over the outcome of a summit on Wednesday to resolve the euro zone debt crisis.

At 0604 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were down 0.6 percent to 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)