Futures signal stronger open for European equities

BRIEF-Western Potash obtains interim order for plan of arrangement
LONDON Oct 24 European stock futures pointed to a stronger open for equities on Monday, with encouraging China manufacturing data and expectations that policymakers were closer to agree on measures to resolve the euro zone's debt crisis improving sentiment.
By 0601 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were up 0.9 to 1.1 percent.
LONDON, Feb 7 Emerging markets took a beating on Tuesday as a surge in political risks in Europe and a fall in Chinese reserves below $3 trillion boosted the dollar, with MSCI's equity index snapping a four-day winning streak.
SAO PAULO, Feb 7 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA beat fourth-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday as a drop in loan defaults and robust interest and fee income helped Brazil's No. 1 bank by market value cut loan-loss provisions.