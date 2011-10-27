European shares seen sharply up on debt plan

LONDON Oct 27 European stock index futures pointed to a sharply higher open on Thursday after policymakers reached a deal on a 50 percent writedown for private bondholders of Greek debt and agreed to boost the rescue fund's firepower.

At 0603 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were up 2.8 to 3 percent. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)