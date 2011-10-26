版本:
Futures signal lower open for European equities

LONDON Oct 26 European stock index futures pointed to a weaker start for equities on Wednesday ahead of a keenly-awaited summit of European Union leaders, with concerns rising that the outcome of the meeting might disappoint investors.

At 0602 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were down 0.3 to 0.5 percent.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)

