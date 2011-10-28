Futures point to more gains for European equities

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
LONDON Oct 28 European stock futures pointed to further gains for equities on Friday, with a key share index heading for its best monthly performance in 30 months, on hopes that new measures agreed by the region's leaders will help in resolving the debt crisis.
At 0601 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were 0.6 to 1.1 percent higher.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.