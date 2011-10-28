版本:
Futures point to more gains for European equities

LONDON Oct 28 European stock futures pointed to further gains for equities on Friday, with a key share index heading for its best monthly performance in 30 months, on hopes that new measures agreed by the region's leaders will help in resolving the debt crisis.

At 0601 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were 0.6 to 1.1 percent higher.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)

