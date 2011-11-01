Futures show European shares to fall on Greece woes

LONDON Nov 1 European stock index futures pointed to a sharply lower open on Tuesday, adding to the previous session's losses, on renewed fears about the euro zone debt crisis after Greek premier George Papandreou called a referendum on the latest bailout deal.

At 0709 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1 were 3.1 percent lower, those for Germany's DAX FDXc1 were 3 percent lower and those for France's AC-40 FCEc1 were 2.7 percent lower.

(Reporting by Brian Gorman)