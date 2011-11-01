Futures show European shares to fall on Greece woes

LONDON Nov 1 European stock index futures pointed to a sharply lower open on Tuesday, adding to the previous session's losses, on renewed fears about the euro zone debt crisis after Greek premier George Papandreou called a referendum on the latest bailout deal.
At 0709 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1 were 3.1 percent lower, those for Germany's DAX FDXc1 were 3 percent lower and those for France's AC-40 FCEc1 were 2.7 percent lower.
(Reporting by Brian Gorman)
E*Trade not moving to match Schwab's price cuts -CFO
NEW YORK, Feb 7 Discount brokerage E*Trade does not plan to follow its competitor Charles Schwab's price cuts, the online trading platform's chief financial officer said on Tuesday at Credit Suisse's Financial Services Forum.
BRIEF-LOGISTICARE AND LYFT ANNOUNCE NATIONWIDE PARTNERSHIP
* LOGISTICARE-PARTNERSHIP ALLOWS ELIGIBLE RIDERS TO REQUEST ON-DEMAND SERVICES PROVIDED BY LYFT THROUGH CO'S COMMERCIAL, STATE, MANAGED CARE ORGANIZATION CLIENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: