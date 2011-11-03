版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 3日 星期四 15:04 BJT

Futures signal steep declines for European stocks

LONDON Nov 3 European stock futures pointed to a sharply weaker open for equities on Thursday, with the region's debt crisis deepening after Germany and France warned Greece it would not receive a much needed aid tranche until a referendum had passed.

At 0703 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC-40 FCEc1 were 2.5 to 2.6 percent lower. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

