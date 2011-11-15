版本:
Futures signal lower open for European stocks

LONDON Nov 15 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open for equities on Tuesday on concerns that higher bond yields in some euro zone countries will hamper their borrowing abilities.

By 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were 0.6 to 1 percent lower.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)

