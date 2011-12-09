Futures signal lower open for European shares

LONDON Dec 9 European stock index futures
pointed to a lower open for equities on Friday on growing doubts
that European leaders can forge a credible borrowing scheme to
tackle the euro zone's debt crisis at a summit in Brussels.
The leaders decided the capacity of the region's permanent
bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism would be capped
at 500 billion euros and that it would not get a banking
licence, as Herman Van Rompuy, the president of the European
Council originally had proposed.
At 0703 GMT, futures for the EURO STOXX 50, for
Germany's DAX and for France's CAC-40 futures
were down 1.1 to 1.5 percent.