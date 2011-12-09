Futures signal lower open for European shares

LONDON Dec 9 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open for equities on Friday on growing doubts that European leaders can forge a credible borrowing scheme to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis at a summit in Brussels.

The leaders decided the capacity of the region's permanent bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism would be capped at 500 billion euros and that it would not get a banking licence, as Herman Van Rompuy, the president of the European Council originally had proposed.

At 0703 GMT, futures for the EURO STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC-40 futures were down 1.1 to 1.5 percent.