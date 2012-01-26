Futures indicate European shares to open higher

LONDON Jan 26 European shares were set to rise on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street, after a promise from the Federal Reserve to keep rock-bottom rates for at least two more years.

At 0701 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were 0.7 percent higher, those for Germany's DAX were 0.6 percent higher and those for France's CAC-40 were 0.7 percent higher.