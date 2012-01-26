版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 26日 星期四 15:04 BJT

Futures indicate European shares to open higher

LONDON Jan 26 European shares were set to rise on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street, after a promise from the Federal Reserve to keep rock-bottom rates for at least two more years.

At 0701 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were 0.7 percent higher, those for Germany's DAX were 0.6 percent higher and those for France's CAC-40 were 0.7 percent higher.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐