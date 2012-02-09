European shares poised for higher open

BRIEF-Toll Brothers reports qtrly earnings per share $0.42
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LONDON Feb 9 Stock futures pointed to a higher open on Europe's main bourses on Thursday, with investors positioning for a successful resolution of Greek debt talks after politicians made some progress in agreeing on austerity measures.
At 0704 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.4 to 0.6 percent.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LONDON, Feb 22 Tobacco company Imperial Brands and nutritional ingredients maker Glanbia are attractive targets for Japanese companies looking to expand into international markets, Exane BNP Paribas analysts said in a note to clients.
* Says it plans to set up JV SunPower Systems International Ltd in Hong Kong with Dongfang Electric Corporation, Sunpower Energy Corporation Ltd