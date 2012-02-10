版本:
Futures signal lower open for European stocks

LONDON Feb 10 European stock index futures pointed to a weaker start for equities on Friday after the euro zone finance ministers set more conditions for Greece to secure a second bailout.

At 0701 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.5 to 0.6 percent lower.

