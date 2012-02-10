Futures signal lower open for European stocks

UPDATE 2-Singapore carbon tax would hit refiners, help renewables
* Could indicate longer-term shift to cleaner energy (Adds comment, detail)
LONDON Feb 10 European stock index futures pointed to a weaker start for equities on Friday after the euro zone finance ministers set more conditions for Greece to secure a second bailout.
At 0701 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.5 to 0.6 percent lower.
* Could indicate longer-term shift to cleaner energy (Adds comment, detail)
* Coming Up: Germany Markit Mnfg Flash PMI Feb at 0830 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
* Deal for the Hollywood producer not yet over - sources (Recasts, changes dateline, adds sourcing, details)