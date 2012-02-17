版本:
Futures signal stronger open for European equities

LONDON Feb 17 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open for equities on Friday on optimism that Greece had moved closer to secure a bailout to avoid a messy debt default and as recent data showed the pace of U.S. economic recovery had improved.

At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.7-0.9 percent.

