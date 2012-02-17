Futures signal stronger open for European equities

BRIEF-Alder Biopharmaceuticals reports Q4 loss per share $0.97
* Alder Biopharmaceuticals announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operating results
LONDON Feb 17 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open for equities on Friday on optimism that Greece had moved closer to secure a bailout to avoid a messy debt default and as recent data showed the pace of U.S. economic recovery had improved.
At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.7-0.9 percent.
* Alder Biopharmaceuticals announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operating results
* 2017 installation guidance range of approximately 150-155 new systems
* Q4 revenue $395.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $467.6 million