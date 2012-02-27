Futures signal lower open for European equities

BRIEF-LUCARA DIAMOND REPORTS QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.03/SHARE
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.05, REVENUE VIEW $68.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Feb 27 European stock futures pointed to a weaker start for equities on Monday as leaders from the Group of 20 told Europe it must commit more money to fight the debt crisis before seeking their help and as strong oil prices raised growth concerns.
At 0705 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC all were down 0.6 percent.
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.05, REVENUE VIEW $68.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board has commenced a process to explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dundee Energy announces 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: