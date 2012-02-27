版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 27日 星期一 15:07 BJT

Futures signal lower open for European equities

LONDON Feb 27 European stock futures pointed to a weaker start for equities on Monday as leaders from the Group of 20 told Europe it must commit more money to fight the debt crisis before seeking their help and as strong oil prices raised growth concerns.

At 0705 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC all were down 0.6 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐