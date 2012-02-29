版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 29日 星期三 15:07 BJT

European shares set to gain on ECB cheap loans

LONDON Feb 29 European shares were set to gain at open on Wednesday as investors bet a large number of banks will take up the European Central Bank's three-year cheap loans offering to help improve liquidity in the financial system.

At 0704 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.3 to 0.4 percent.

