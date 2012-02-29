European shares set to gain on ECB cheap loans

BRIEF-Terago reports 2016 year end financial results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Feb 29 European shares were set to gain at open on Wednesday as investors bet a large number of banks will take up the European Central Bank's three-year cheap loans offering to help improve liquidity in the financial system.
At 0704 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.3 to 0.4 percent.
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced pricing of offering of eur1.425 billion in gross proceeds of senior notes to be issued by Co's unit
* There were 334 theatres in backlog as of Dec. 31, 2016, of which 275 are for revenue sharing arrangements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: