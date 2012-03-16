版本:
European stock index futures open flat to higher

LONDON, March 16 European stock index futures signaled a flat to slightly higher open for equities on Friday, with shares seen hovering near their eight-month highs and investors waiting for the next catalysts to push the market significantly higher.

At 0705 GMT, futures for both the Euro STOXX 50 and Germany's DAX were up 0.1 percent, while France's CAC futures were flat.

