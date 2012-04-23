Futures point to weaker open for European shares

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
LONDON, April 23 European stock futures signaled a weaker open for equities on Monday, with a political crisis in the Netherlands and the result of the first round of the French presidential election seen hurting the euro zone's efforts to tackle the debt crisis.
At 0603 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down 0.7 to 0.9 percent.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.