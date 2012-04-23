版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 23日 星期一 14:06 BJT

Futures point to weaker open for European shares

LONDON, April 23 European stock futures signaled a weaker open for equities on Monday, with a political crisis in the Netherlands and the result of the first round of the French presidential election seen hurting the euro zone's efforts to tackle the debt crisis.

At 0603 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down 0.7 to 0.9 percent.

