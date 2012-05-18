版本:
European stock index futures signal lower start

LONDON May 18 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Friday as the euro zone debt worries escalated after Spanish banks were downgraded en masse by Moody's overnight, and as Fitch cut its debt rating for Greece.

At 0603 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were down 1.4 percent while Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 1.2 percent and 1.3 percent lower, respectively.

