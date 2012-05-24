版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 24日 星期四 14:03 BJT

European stock index futures signal rebound

LONDON May 24 European stock index futures pointed to a rebound on Thursday, tracking a late recovery on Wall Street and after key European indexes recorded their worst daily loss in a month in the previous session.

At 0600 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up between 1 percent and 1.1 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐