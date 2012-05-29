版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 29日 星期二 14:07 BJT

Futures signal higher open for European shares

LONDON May 29 European stock futures pointed to a higher open on Tuesday on expectations U.S. home price and consumer confidence data will further strengthen the view the world's top economy is coming back on track, though soaring Spanish sovereign debt costs will limit gains.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up 0.5-0.7 percent.

