2012年 6月 1日

Futures signal higher open for European shares

LONDON, June 1 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Friday, with investors seen buying beaten-down stocks after the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares ended around 7 percent lower in May, the worst month since August.

At 0607 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up 0.2-0.4 percent.

