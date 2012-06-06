版本:
Futures signal strong gains for European shares

LONDON, June 6 European stock index futures pointed to a sharply higher open on Wednesday, with investors betting that recent disappointing macroeconomc numbers and Spain's banking troubles might prompt central banks to announce fresh stimulus measures.

At 0601 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up 1.0-1.2 percent.

