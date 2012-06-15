版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 15日 星期五 14:04 BJT

European stock index futures signal higher open

LONDON, June 15 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Friday, with investors reassured by global central banks' readiness to act if needed to calm markets after this weekend's Greek elections.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were all up around 0.4 percent, while those for Britain's FTSE added 0.2 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐