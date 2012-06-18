版本:
European stock futures up 1.3-1.7 pct on Greek vote

LONDON, June 18 European stock index futures pointed to a sharply higher open on Monday with investors' appetite for riskier assets revived after Greek election results showed that parties committed to staying in the euro zone won a slim parliamentary majority.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC rose 1.3-1.7 percent.

