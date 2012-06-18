European stock futures up 1.3-1.7 pct on Greek vote

BRIEF-REC Silicon Q4 revenues beat forecasts, costs down
* Rec Silicon Q4 revenues $80.4 million (Reuters poll $75.9 million)
LONDON, June 18 European stock index futures pointed to a sharply higher open on Monday with investors' appetite for riskier assets revived after Greek election results showed that parties committed to staying in the euro zone won a slim parliamentary majority.
At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC rose 1.3-1.7 percent.
* Rec Silicon Q4 revenues $80.4 million (Reuters poll $75.9 million)
TOKYO, Feb 16 Japanese stocks retreated on Thursday as a pause in the weakening of the yen gave investors an excuse to book profits, though financials extended their outperformance on rising U.S. yields.
* Asx Alert-Merger With Canadian Company WCB Resources-Gbz.Ax