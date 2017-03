LONDON, June 21 European stock index futures pointed to a weaker open on Thursday, with equity markets dented by weak economic data from China and by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which stopped short of promising a third round of quantitative easing.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX, for France's CAC and for Britain's FTSE were all down 0.4 to 0.5 percent.