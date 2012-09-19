European stock index futures signal higher start

UPDATE 2-SoftBank nears deal to invest $3 bln in U.S. startup WeWork - CNBC
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources
LONDON, Sept 19 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wednesday as fresh monetary stimulus from Japan boosted assets exposed to global growth and offset worries about Spain's fiscal issues.
At 0601 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 and Germany's DAX were up 0.4 percent while contracts on France's CAC were 0.6 percent higher.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday
MELBOURNE, Feb 27 London copper prices inched towards the key level of $6,000 a tonne on Monday, with supply concerns simmering amid production stoppages at the world's two biggest copper mines.