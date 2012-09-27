Futures signal higher open for European stocks

BRIEF-Huron to acquire growth strategy firm Innosight
* Huron Consulting Group Inc - Huron will purchase innosight holdings, llc for $100 million upon closing
LONDON, Sept 27 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Thursday, with stronger commodity prices seen helping mining and energy stocks, although trading is likely to be choppy as investors focus on economic releases and Spain's budget.
At 0601 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.5 to 0.8 percent higher.
* Nuri Telecom Company Limited purchases additional common shares of Apivio Systems Inc.
* Summit Industrial Income - has waived conditions for additional 260,830 square foot property in greater Toronto area for expected purchase price of $28.2 million